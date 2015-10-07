Oil and Gas Exhibition KIOGE kicks off in Almaty (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The official opening ceremony of the 23rd Kazakhstan International Exhibition Oil and Gas KIOGE 2015 has been held in Almaty today.

"KIOGE is widely regarded as the platform where many agreements are made and promising projects are implemented. The exhibition showcases the latest achievements of oil and gas industry," Vice Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev told Kazinform correspondent after the ceremony. At the event, according to him, participants exchange expertise and discuss the use of the newest technologies and achievements of the sector. 350 exploration, production and consulting companies from 25 countries, including Austria, Germany and China, gathered in Almaty for the event. Supporting the event are the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, JSC "National Company "KazMunaiGas, Almaty city administration, and diplomatic missions of the participating countries. The exhibition is due to run until October 9.