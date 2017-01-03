Oil hits $57 first days of 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Brent has reached $57.17 on London's ICE exchange. It is growing due to the news from Qatar, which plans to reduce oil production by 130 thousand barrels per day, reports Lenta.ru referring to Bloomberg.

February futures prices for WTI crude oil are also growing. The price of Texas rose 48 cents to $54.2 on NYMEX, Rambler News Service reports.

As Bloomberg notes, Brent in 2016 has risen by more than half, which is the highest growth since 2009.

On November 30 OPEC member states held a meeting in Vienna where they have agreed to reduce oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day - to 32.5 million for the first time since 2008. In addition, the cartel agreed with the non-OPEC countries to cut oil production.