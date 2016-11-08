  • kz
    Oil leak occurs on Venezuela's PDVSA pipeline

    07:57, 08 November 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Oil leak occurred on the pipeline of Venezuela's PDVSA oil company, the press service of the company reported.

    The volume of the leaked oil is not yet specified. The leak took place on the pipeline in the state of Anzoategui. The company started to distribute fresh water for the residents of the damaged territory. The company has launched an emergency plan of action within a radius of 50 km from the place of the leak, engaging special personnel from the oil capacities of Orinoco River.

    Source: Sputniknews 

