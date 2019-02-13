Oil output surges by 7.3% in Jan in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan produced 6.923mn tonnes of oil in January 2019 that is 7.3% more against the same period in 2018, Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy says.

The volume of gas condensate in this period made 1.081mn tonnes (-5.2%), natural gas - 5.094bn cubic meters (+6.3%) and coal - 10.104mn tonnes (+4%).



In January, the country extracted 3.285mn tonnes of iron ore (+.3%), 8.211 mn tonnes of copper ore (+11.6%) and 381,000 tonnes of chrome concentrate (+10.8%).