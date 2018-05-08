  • kz
    Oil price exceeds $76 a barrel

    10:48, 08 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oil prices significantly advanced on the commodity exchanges of London and New York on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the results of the London-based ICE Futures trading sessions, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in July went up $76.17 a barrel, increasing by $1.3.

    The value of a futures contract for WTI crude oil for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has grown by $1.01, up to $70.73 a barrel.

     

