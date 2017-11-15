Oil prices coming down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The crude oil prices have considerably receded as per Tuesday trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the trading sessions on the London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude to be delivered in January has declined by $0.95, down to $62.21 a barrel. In the meantime, the value of a futures contract for WTI crude oil for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has decreased by $1.06, down to $55.7 a barrel.