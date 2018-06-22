Oil prices jump on OPEC deal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oil futures extended gains Friday, as major crude producers including Saudi Arabia agreed to a smaller-than-expected increase in output that calmed investor fears about crude flooding the market, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was most recently up 2.9 percent at $75.20 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were up 2.5 percent at $67.25 a barrel.