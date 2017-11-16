  • kz
    Oil prices keep going down

    10:36, 16 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices have receded during Wednesday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On the London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in January has declined by $0.34 down to $61.87 a barrel. The value of a futures contract for WTI crude for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has fallen by $0.37 down to $55.33 a barrel.

