  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Oil prices rise sharply

    14:21, 09 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices significantly went up on the commodity exchanges of London and New York on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As a result of the trading sessions, the price of Brent crude for February delivery on the London-based ICE Futures has increased by $1.2, up to $63.4 a barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the value of a futures contract for WTI crude oil to be delivered in January has grown by $0.67, up to $57.36 a barrel.

    Tags:
    Economy Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!