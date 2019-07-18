  • kz
    Oil prices slightly down

    09:54, 18 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During Wednesday’s trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, the crude oil prices receded, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crudeoil to be delivered in September was down $0.8 (1.24%) at $63.6 a barrel.

    The value of a futures contract for WTI crude forAugust delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) decreased by $0.84(1.46%) to $56.78 a barrel.

