NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The crude oil prices advanced during Wednesday’s trading sessions on the exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in October was up $0.38 at $60.43 a barrel.



The value of a WTI crude futures contract for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose by $0.85 to $55.78 a barrel.