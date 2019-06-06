Oil production at Kashagan field reaches 370,000 bopd

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Oil production at Kashagan field reached 370,000 barrels per day, Kazinform reports.

"Following the reopening of the first production well offshore at the Kashagan field after a safe and successful completion of its first major turnaround, oil production has gradually been ramped up and currently has safely reached the production level of 370 000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). Overall production reliability remains high, with a relentless focus on safety, and has continued to exceed expectations," NCOC's press service says.

NCOC achieved this significant milestone of 370 000 bopd due to the dedicated and highly professional work of all involved parties, including joint efforts between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "PSA" LLC, and the Shareholders of NCOC.

Recall that Kashagan field is located in the northern part of the Caspian Sea not far from Atyrau.