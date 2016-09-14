  • kz
    Oil production at Kashagan likely to start in Oct 2016 - President

    23:21, 14 September 2016
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Oil production at Kashagan may start in October 2016. President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it during his working trip to Akmola region.

    "Today's oil price, i.e $50 per barrel, satisfies us fully. This price may change for the better in future. Therefore we are launching Kashagan this year, probably, in October. We are going also to expand Tengiz," the President noted.

    The Head of State called agricultural producers to pay more attention to social projects and improve rural residents' condition ahead of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

