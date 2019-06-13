  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Oil production at Kashagan reached 400,000bpd

    22:54, 13 June 2019
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Oil production at Kashagan deposit has reached 400,000bpd, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Managing Director of the North Caspian Operating Company Richard Howe, such a record volume of oil was extracted due to installment of a new equipment at the onshore and offshore facilities of the project. Two producing wells were shifted into injection mode.

    In early June, oil production at Kashagan was 370,000bpd

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!