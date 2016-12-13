Oil waste discharged in river, West Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 40 tank trucks discharged oil waste to Yembulatovka, a small river in West Kazakhstan region, uralskweek.kz wrote.

From September 1 to October 16, 2016 208 tank trucks loaded with petroleum waste products left the Chinarevskoye field. 45 of them discharged the waste in unknown locations, the Department of Ecology of the region reported. This fact became known after oil companies were inspected by the Ecology Department in October 2016 following the complaints of local residents living in the villages of Zelenovsky district. At that time people stated that the oil companies discharge waste from Chinaryovskoye field into Yembulatovka.

It has become known that several companies, such as Kazavtotravel LLP, Uniserv LLP, Fitisov, Zhayyk Kurylys LLP and Mustafin were engaged in export of waste from Chinarevskoye field. There is still no information where they put the waste.

At the moment specialists are trying to find out the owners of the transport vehicles which didn't make it to the dump and which contractors discharged petrowaste into the river.