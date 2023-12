ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another dramatic routine helped Oksana Grishina roll to her second consecutive Fitness Olympia title.

Veteran Tanji Johnson placed second, with Myriam Capes in third, Regiane Da Silva in fourth, Bethany Wagner in fifth, and Michelle Blank in sixth. The top five are qualified for the 2016 Fitness Olympia. See more at Flexonline.com .

Photo: Chris Nicoll