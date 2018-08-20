Old constructions discovered in Iran's Alamout Fortress

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Hamideh Chubak, Head of the 14th archeological exploration team, was quoted by of the Public Relations Office of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism (RICHT) as saying on Sunday that restoration of the ramparts of the lower castle, identification of the ruling limits in the core of the upper castle which belongs to the Ismaili period, and identification of the most important parts of the castle are among the major targets of the current exploration season.

Chubak referred to a hand-carved water canal with a ridge cover made of stone carcasses.

In the fourteenth season of their excavations in Alamout Fortress, Qazvin, Iranian archeologists have found constructions dating back to the Qajar, Safavid and Ismaili periods.



The Iranian archeologist then referred to the works belonged to the Ismaili period under the Safavid layers and said presence of stairs, thick walls and decorations in turquoise color as well as golden color tiles all are indicative of the existence of a fortress palace belonging to the Ismaili period, IRNA reports.

She further suggested that along with architectural findings, there are various pieces of pottery from the sixth to the sixteenth centuries up to the Qajar era as well as illustrated shell and glass pieces.

Chubak said that Hassan Sabbah Castle is the main core and the cultural center of the Alamout region in the northeast of Gazorkhan Village of Moalem Kalayeh, in the eastern Alamout section.

She added that according to historical documents, Hassan Sabbah's fortress, used to be the administration center of the Nizaris in Iran, is said to be built on a mountain in the Alamout valley in 246 Hegira which is the same fortress.

Hassan Sabah, the leader of the Nizari Ismailis in Iran, bought the Alamout Fortress from Mahdi Alawi at 3,000 dinars and restored and renovated the building of the fortress.