Older people and health staff first in line as EU rolls out Covid-19 vaccine

MADRID. KAZINFORM The European Union on Sunday began its coordinated rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 with nations giving priority to older people and healthcare staff.

Araceli Hidalgo, a 96-year-old resident of Los Olmos care home in Guadalajara, became the first person in Spain to receive the jab at 9 am, followed by Mónica Tapias, a member of the nursing staff at the center, EFE reports.