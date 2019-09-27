Oldest woman in Moscow is 119 years old

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The oldest woman in Moscow has turned 119 in 2019, head of the media relations department of the Russian Pension Fund office for Moscow and the Moscow Region Marina Gustova told TASS on Thursday.

«In our database, we see two long-living women who receive pensions. One of them was born in 1900, <…> the other one in 1909,» Gustova said, TASS reports.

Earlier, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service reported an increase in citizens over the age of 100: from 7,718 people in 2009 to 20,582 by early 2019. In the last 10 years, the number of long-living persons in Russia has grown over 2.5 times. As of January 1, 2019, the number of men over the age of 100 amounts to 5,895 people, while there are 14,687 centenarians among women.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin informed that in the past eight years, the mortality rate in Moscow has decreased 2.6 times, reaching 15%, while life expectancy has gone up to 78 years. In 2018, the level of satisfaction with the Moscow healthcare system surpassed 50% for the first time.

According to the Guinness World Book of Records, the oldest person in the world is Kane Tanaka from the Japanese city of Fukuoka. As of March 9, 2019, she was 116 years and 66 days old.