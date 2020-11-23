Oleg Boltin claims Kazakhstan Freestyle Wrestling Championships title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Freestyle Wrestling Championships of Kazakhstan came to an end in Almaty. The last to compete were wrestlers in the 125 kg weight category, Olympic.kz reports.

In the final bout Oleg Boltin of East Kazakhstan defeated bronze medalist of 2012 Olympic Games Daulet Shabanbai (Pavlodar region) 11:0. Yusup Batyrmurzayev of Aktobe region and Bakdaulet Oserbai of Turkestan region won bronze.