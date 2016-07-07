Oleg Pankratov: «Kyrgyz Government is interested in developing cooperation with EBRD"

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov on Wednesday, July 6 met with head of the EBRD Office in the Kyrgyz Republic - EBRD Regional Director for Central Asia Neil McCain, the Kyrgyz Government's press service reported.

At the meeting the sides discussed issues of cooperation in investment projects of the EBRD in Kyrgyzstan, priority directions and prospects of cooperation.

The sides discussed the projects in the electricity sector and the development of infrastructure in small towns and municipalities. In particular, they talked about the readiness of the Bank to provide funds to finance the modernization of Oshelectro and the solid waste management and water supply and sewerage system rehabilitation project in Jalal-Abad.

"The Kyrgyz Government intends to continue to actively work on the further promotion of reforms aimed at improving the welfare of citizens, further stabilization of the economic situation and transition to a stable vector of economic development", said Pankratov, stressing the interest of the Kyrgyz side to continue cooperation with the EBRD, Kazinform refers to Kabar.