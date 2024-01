ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani track and field athlete Olga Rypakova won the gold medal in a long jump at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Rypakova cleared 6.43 meters in her third attempt, securing gold for the national team. Silver in this discipline went to Bui Thi Thu Thao from Thailand (6.36 meters), and bronze - to Varakil Neena from India (6.04 meters).