Olga Rypakova comes fourth at Diamond League's Rabat stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh track&field athlete Olga Rypakova took part in the triple jump at the Diamond League stage in Rabat (Morocco), Sports.kz reports.

With the result of 14 meters 20 centimeters, Rypakova became fourth. Catherine Ibarguen from Colombia was first (14.51), Kimberly Williams from Jamaica second (14.31), and Paraskevi Papachristou from Greece - third (14.21).

In the overall standings, with 11 points Rypakova shares the second and third places with Williams and Ibarguen is ahead with 15 points.