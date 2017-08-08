Olga Rypakova grabs bronze at IAAF World Championships London 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh track and field athlete Olga Rybakova has added a bronze medal of the IAAF World Championships to her collection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the World Championships in London, the 2012 Summer Olympics champion was just as 14 cm (5.5 inches) as close to the winner.

Making her last attempt, Olga Rypakova flew 14.77 meters far. Earlier, the second attempt resulted in 15 meters but was not ruled valid as she overstepped the baseline.

Silver went to the 2016 Olympic champion, Caterine Ibarguen, from Colombia with the result of 14.89 m. As to the gold medalist, it was Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela who jumped 14.91 m.

Recall that Olga Rypakova became the Olympic champion 5 years ago at the same stadium that is hosting the world championships now. After that in 2012, the Kazakh athlete won with the result of 14.98 m. At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Rypakova also won bronze, jumping 14.74 m.