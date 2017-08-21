Olga Rypakova takes third place at Birmingham Diamond League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova has participated in the triple jump competition at the IAAF Diamond League, Birmingham, the UK, according to Sports.kz.

Olga Rypakova took the third place, jumping 14 meters 29 centimeters. Colombian Caterine Ibargüen got the victory (14.51), whereas Jamaican athlete Kimberly Williams icame in second (14.44).

With 20 points, Olga is also the third in the overall standing. As to Williams and Ibargüen, they gained 24 and 31 points respectively.

The IAAF Diamond League, Birmingham, the United Kingdom. Women's triple jump.

1. Caterine Ibargüen (Colombia) - 14.51 m

2. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) - 14.44 m

3. Olga Rypakova (Kazakhstan) - 14.29 m.