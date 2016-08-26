  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Olga Rypakova won silver at Diamond League stage

    10:32, 26 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A stage of the Diamond League took place in Swiss Lausanne.

    Kazakhstani Olga Rypakova won a silver medal in the triple jump event losing the first place to Caterine Ibarguen from Colombia. Greek Paraskevi Papachristou won a bronze medal, Sports.kz informs.

    As earlier informed, Olga won a bronze medal of the Rio Olympics with the result of 14.74 meters. It was her second medal of the Olympic Games. She also has gold from the London Olympics.

     

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!