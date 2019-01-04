Olive trees to grow in Turkestan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Olive trees will be planted in Turkestan region, Kazinform has learned from Khabar 24.

The first young plants for the region will be planted this spring. If it is success, the first olive products factory will be built in southern Kazakhstan.

The project, which belongs to a Russian-Spanish company, will be implemented in Zhetisay district. The area, according to experts, is the most favorable for the cultivation of olives.

"The young olive trees will start producing fruits in 5-6 years. One tree yields an average of 20 to 40 kg of olives. We recently invited investors and offered them plots of land. This spring we will try to plant olive trees there. If the project proves successful, our residents will be engaged not only in growing cotton but also olives. I would like to mention that no one cultivates them anywhere else in Kazakhstan," said Zhamantay Beisenbayev, Head of Zhetisay district.