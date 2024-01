ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the third day of the XXII Winter Olympiad the three leaders of the Olympiad are as follows:

1 place - Germany (3 golds, 1 bronze).

2 place - Netherlands (2 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze).

3 place - Norway (1 gold, 4 silvers, 3 bronzes).

Kazakhstan has appeared 11th due to the bronze medal won by freestyler Yuliya Galysheva, along with Finland, Italy and Russia - each having one bronze medal.