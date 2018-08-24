Olympic champ Balandin wins another swimming bronze in Jakarta

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Competing in Men's 50m Breaststroke event at the 2018 Asian Games underway in Indonesia, Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Balandin, an Olympic swimming champion, became a bronze medalist, SPORTINFORM reports.

Balandin finished in 27.46. Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan (27.07) and China's Zibei Yan (27.25) struck gold and silver, respectively.

It is to be recalled that earlier Dmitriy Balandin came third in the 100-meter breaststroke event.