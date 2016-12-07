Olympic champion Denis Ten records new song

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater and Sochi 2014 bronze medalist Denis Ten has released fragments of his new song on social media.

"I'm surprised that my Saturday humming got such an attention on the Internet and received media coverage. I have changed an arrangement of a track in between training sessions", Ten wrote on his Instagram page. He also added the link to the teaser in his profile description.



This is not the first attempt of the athlete to try himself in a different role. Ten has published fragments from songs he composed before.