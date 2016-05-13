Olympic champion invites fans to 9th AIBA Women&#39;s World Boxing Championship in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer and bronze medalist of the 2012 London Olympics Marina Volnova has invited boxing fans to attend the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship set to be held in Astana.

"Our female boxers will vie for Olympic licenses [to Rio de Janeiro] and for titles of world champions. I would like to take this opportunity to invite all fans and those who truly care about the prestige of Kazakhstani sport to come to the Barys Arena and support our girls," Volnova said in a video made ahead of the championship.

Over 300 athletes from 67 countries are to gather in Astana to fight for four Olympic licenses in each of three weight categories - 51 kg, 60 kg and 75 kg.

The opening ceremony of the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship will be held at 6:00 p.m. Astana time at the Barys Arena on May 19. The championship is due to run until May 27.

President of AIBA Ching-Kuo Wu and members of the International Olympic Committee are expected to attend the event.

