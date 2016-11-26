Olympic champion Rypakova holds open lesson in Ust-Kamenogorsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Fizkult-Ura" sports project implemented under the aegis of the Social Projects Development Fund "Samruk-Kazyna Trust" has officially kicked off in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

Within the framework of the project three-time Olympic champion Olga Rypakova and sports manager of the "Astana" Presidential Club Yuri Melnichenko held an open lesson at school №7. It should be noted that Rypakova studied at the same school several years ago, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.



Rypakova gladly joined the project that helps promote healthy lifestyle and sports among children and youth.



Schoolchildren, especially girls who look up to her, were excited to see the three-time Olympic champion.



"This is a wonderful project. "Fizkult-Ura" encourages children to go in for sport and enjoy healthy lifestyle. Our children need to understand that sport is the foundation of the future success and health of the future generations," Rypakova told Kazinform correspondent.



Ust-Kamenogorsk became the 6th city in Kazakhstan to host the 17th open lesson with an Olympic champion. Earlier Kazakhstani Olympic champions Vassiliy Levit, Ivan Dychko, Daniyar Yeleussinov, Elmira Syzdykova, Dariga Shakimova, Dmitry Balandin, Gyuzel Manyurova, Serik Sapiyev, Olga Shishigina, Valeriy Tikhonenko, Yermakhan Ibraimov and Yuri Melnichenko held the analogous open lessons in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe and Kostanay.















