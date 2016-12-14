  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Olympic champion Vassiliy Levit grants wish of seriously-ill boy

    12:22, 14 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Silver medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics boxer Vassiliy Levit met one of his little fans in Astana and granted his wish, Kazinform has learnt from club_dobryakov-astany Instagram account.

    The 10-year-old Alinabi is seriously ill and undergoes treatment at the oncological center in Astana. His dream to meet the Olympic champion came true this week.

    "One of the volunteers of club_dobryakov-astany told Vassiliy Levit about the boy's dream and the boxer met with Alinabi," the Instagram post reads.
    Levit signed boxing gloves for Alinabi and promised to give him a New Year's present later.

    "The boy was extremely happy. This is a true miracle," the volunteers of the club said.

    Tags:
    Charity Astana Sport 2016 Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!