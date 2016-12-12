Olympic champion Vassiliy Levit works out with Karaganda students

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Olympic champions Vassiliy Levit and Adilbek Niyazymbetov paid a visit to Karaganda city to participate in the event dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The boxers and head coach of the Kazakhstan National Boxing Team Myrzagali Aitzhanov were invited to the city by the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.







Vassiliy Levit and Myrzagali Aitzhanov even held a workout for students of the university.



"It is always a pleasure to come to Karaganda. It is a wonderful city well-known for its athletes and their achievements. Despite our tight schedule, we accepted the invitation to come here. Every person should go in for sport, I don't mean professionally. But Kazakhstan attaches a lot of attention to its development," Levit told Kazinform correspondent during the event.







He also commended achievements of Kazakhstani boxers throughout the years of Kazakhstan's Independence. "As you can see, Kazakhstanis haul medals at all Olympic Games they participate in. We have three recipient of the Val Barker Trophy. Talent of the athletes, hard work of their coaches and contribution of the state to the development of sport are the components of success," he stressed.



Vassiliy Levit also congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day and wished them success and prosperity.











