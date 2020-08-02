Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov passes away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The famous Kazakh wrestler and Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov has passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zhaksylyk Amiralyuly Ushkempirov, first Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, world champion, Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan, holder of the orders «Barys», «Kurmet» and «Parasat», has passed away.

Forty years ago Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov became the winner of the Olympics in Moscow.

The Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova expressed her condolences in connection with the death of the famous Kazakh athlete.