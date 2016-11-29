Olympic champions join People's Assembly of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New members joined the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan at the extended session of its Council in Astana on November 29, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

25 new members, namely weightlifter Ilya Ilyin, Olympic champions Dmitry Balandin and Serik Sapiyev, joined the People's Assembly.



"The session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence!" Ilyin added a caption to the photo from the session.