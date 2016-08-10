Olympic events with participation of Kazakhstani athletes to watch for on August 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athletes will take part in seven sports at the Rio Olympics today, Sports.kz informs.

Day 5 of the Olympic Games will begin for the athletes of Kazakhstan with the 50m pistol men's qualification, where Vladimir Issachenko and Rashid Yunusmetov are representing Kazakhstan. The event starts at 6 pm, Astana time.

At 7 pm, Andrei Zaits will compete in the men's individual time trial.

At 9:02 pm, the women's individual 1/32 elimination round of the archery event will feature Ukrainian Anastasia Pavlova and Kazakhstani Luiza Saidiyeva competing with each other.

Kazakhstani Ilya Makretsov will begin his participation in the Olympic tournament in the men's sabre individual table of 32. He is scheduled to face American Daryl Homer at 10:05 pm, Astana time.

Boxers Birzhan Zhakypov and Vasily Levit will also try to advance at the Olympic tournament. Their fights start at 2 am and 4:30 am respectively.

Kazakhstani weightlifter Zhazira Zhapparkul and Nidzhat Rakhimov will also compete for the medals of the Rio Olympics today.

Kazakhstani Dmitriy Balandin will swim for the medals in the men's 200m breaststroke final at 7:03 am.