Olympic flame arrives in Japan to quiet ceremony

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The Olympic torch arrived in Japan on Friday on a chartered flight that landed at the Matsushima Air Base in the northeast of the country, where a scaled-down ceremony was held due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The flame arrived in the Asian country at 9.30 am after a small closed-door handover ceremony at the historic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, amid a nationwide alert due to the spread of COVID-19, which has raised questions about whether the Games will be held as scheduled on July 24, EFE-EPA reports.