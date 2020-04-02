Olympic flame to be shown for 1 month at Fukushima's J-Village

FUKUSHIMA. KAZINFORM The flame for the postponed Tokyo Olympics was put on public display Thursday at a soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture that served as a frontline base in the battle against the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The J-Village site was to have been the grand starting venue for the Japan-leg of the 121-day torch relay on March 26, but Olympic organizers postponed this year's Summer Games to next year two days before the kick-off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo reports.

The flame, kept in a lantern, will be shown in a building that houses accommodation facilities at J-Village between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through April 30, according to officials.

J-Village only resumed full operation last year as a sports complex. It has a stadium with capacity for 5,000 spectators and seven soccer fields with natural grass.