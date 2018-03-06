Olympic gold winner Yeleussinov set for pro debut in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxing Stars Management Group LLC announced the signing of 2016 Olympic Gold Medal winner, Kazakhstani Daniyar Yeleussinov to an exclusive contract.

"I want to thank the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation for they have been very supportive to both Daniyar and us with the decision to turn professional," BoxingScene cites Managing Director of Boxing Stars Management Group LLC, Ziya Aliyev.

"Kazakhstan is among the elite amateur programs in the world as they have won the most medals in the past several Olympics. With that said, we are honored to have a fighter like Daniyar in our stable as he is not only a great Olympic boxer but also a great person out of the ring," Aliyev added.

Daniyar himself expressed hope that he will show good results at a pro level.

"It's time for me to grow further, to make a statement in the professional ring... I believe in myself, I hope, I will show a good result," the athlete said.