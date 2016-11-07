Olympic ice hockey: GB women's 2018 qualification hopes ended by Kazakhstan

LONDON. KAZINFORM Great Britain's women lost 3-1 to Kazakhstan to end their hopes of qualifying for the Winter Olympics for the first time, BBC reported.

GB needed to win by two goals to advance to the next stage of qualifying for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Galia Nurgalieva and Daria Moldabai gave Kazakhstan an early lead before Katie Henry tapped in for GB.

However Tatyana Likhaus ensured victory for the unbeaten hosts with a strike into an empty net.

"We played against two teams ranked higher than us in the world and ran them both close," coach Cheryl Smith said.

"We have a very young side and their time will come in the future.