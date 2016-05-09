Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, fiancee welcome son

  • kz
    15:10, 09 May 2016
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is the proud father of a baby boy.

    The gold medalist and his fiancee, Nicole Johnson, welcomed their son, Boomer Robert Phelps, last week, he announced on social media.

    "Born 5-5-16 at 7:21 pm!!! Healthy and happy!" Phelps posted. "Best feeling I have ever felt in my life!"

    The new addition to his family comes as the 22-time Olympic medalist is training for his fifth Olympic Games, set for this summer in Brazil.

    "I want to retire how I want to retire -- and I have a great opportunity to do that," he said.

    This year's Summer Olympics will be held in Rio de Janeiro between August 5 - 21.
    Source: CNN

