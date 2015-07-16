Olympic village, more sports facilities may appear in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In case Almaty is chosen as the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the city will need more sports facilities.

"If Almaty is chosen as the host city [of the Olympic Games], we will need one more ice arena, an Olympic village and more sports facilities. The existing arenas will be reconstructed, of course," deputy head of the Almaty construction department Askar Mapayev said. In his words, a land plot for the Olympic village near Almaty city has already been allotted. Earlier it was reported that all sports facilities constructed in Almaty city ahead of the 2017 Winter Universiade are expected to be commissioned by August 2016.