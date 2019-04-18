Olympics: 2020 Tokyo Games ticket sales to open May 9

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Applications to buy tickets for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will open on May 9, organizers said Thursday.Those wishing to purchase tickets can register from 10 a.m. that day on the official ticketing website.

The results of the ticket lottery will not be released until at least June 14, after a new law banning ticket scalping goes into effect.

Those wishing to purchase tickets from the official website are required to register for Olympic IDs beforehand, Kyodo News reports.

The organizing committee announced a detailed Olympic competition schedule on Tuesday, including morning start times for finals traditionally held later in the day.