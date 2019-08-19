Olympics: 2nd-chance domestic lottery for 2020 Games tickets closes

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The second-chance domestic lottery for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games tickets closed at noon on Monday for some 4.16 million residents of Japan who came up empty-handed in the initial draw.

Resultswill be announced on Sept. 11 for the winners of over 680,000 tickets for 20 ofthe 33 sports to be staged during the July 24-Aug. 9 Summer Games, includingcompetitions in soccer, baseball, basketball and field hockey, Kyodo News reports.

The localorganizing committee accepted applications on the official ticketing websitefrom Aug. 8 until 11:59 a.m. on Monday. Those eligible for the supplementarylottery were limited to applying for one session each -- for up to six ticketsfor qualifiers and four for medal events.

Organizersdecided to hold the second-chance lottery as a «relief measure» inorder to accommodate the large number of applicants turned away during thefirst phase in May. Only about 960,000 of the 5.12 million applicants securedat least one ticket.

Thesecond-phase lottery, open to all Japanese residents, will be held in theautumn. The organizers will also set up booths in Tokyo next spring to offerunsold tickets.

Applicationsfor Paralympic tickets will begin being accepted on Thursday, the start of thefirst phase of the Paralympic lottery. The second phase is set for the winter.