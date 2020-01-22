Olympics: Boxing qualifiers in China cancelled due to virus outbreak

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifying tournament scheduled next month in China has been cancelled due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus, organizers said Wednesday.

Organizers said they have decided to move the event from Wuhan in central China in order to protect the health of those attending. The city is considered the epicenter of the virus, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, Kyodo reports.

The International Olympic Committee will announce the new competition host and schedule once decided.

Daisuke Narimatsu, who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was among the Japanese boxers scheduled to take part in six men's and five women's divisions at the qualifiers.