Olympics: Games organizers open 2nd-chance lottery for Japan residents

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Those who were not among the lucky 960,000 who were allocated tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the first domestic lottery in May will get another shot in the second-chance draw which opened early Thursday.

Theregistration period runs until 11:59 a.m. on Aug. 19, and winners will beannounced on Sept. 11, the organizers said. The second-chance lottery is onlyopen to the approximately 4.16 million residents of Japan who were unsuccessfulin the initial draw, Kyodo News reports.

While heavytraffic to the official website slowed the online application process whenorganizers launched the lottery for the first phase on May 9, this time theprocess ran smoothly, they said.

Applicantscan sign in using the same ID, but those who did not enter the first draw orwho won at least one ticket will be automatically disqualified.

About 7.5million residents of Japan registered online for the official IDs required tomake a ticket application and 5.12 million took part in the first-roundlottery, but millions were left disappointed when results were announced June20.

There willbe about 680,000 tickets made available for the supplementary lottery, andthese include 170 sessions in 20 of the 33 sports such as soccer, baseball,basketball and hockey.

Lotteryparticipants can only apply for one session, with a maximum four tickets for amedal session and up to six tickets for other sessions.

The secondphase lottery, for those who did not enter the first or second-chance rounds,will be held this fall.

Remainingtickets will be sold at booths across Tokyo next spring, and there will be tworounds of lottery ticket sales for the Paralympics, one this month and theother in the winter.

Peopleoutside of Japan will be able to buy tickets through Authorized TicketResellers, the official sales channels appointed by the respective NationalOlympic Committees.