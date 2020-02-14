Olympics: IOC confident coronavirus will not alter Tokyo 2020 plans

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee remained confident Friday that the new coronavirus outbreak will not cause this summer's Olympics to be canceled or moved from Tokyo.

John Coates, head of the IOC's coordination commission, said there was no need for contingency plans to cancel or move the July 24 to Aug. 9 games following discussions with the World Health Organization. He also voiced his trust in Japan's public health establishment, saying preparations to ensure athletes' safety are moving forward, Kyodo reports.





Coates also revealed that IOC President Thomas Bach will visit Hiroshima on May 18, when he will place flowers at a memorial to the victims of the world's first atomic bombing and visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. The visit will coincide with the Olympic torch relay's Hiroshima legs on May 18 and 19.

While in Hiroshima, he and organizing committee chairman Yoshiro Mori will take part in a ceremony in which they will welcome torch relay participants.

So far, more than 250 people in Japan -- over 200 of whom are passengers and crew from a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama -- have been infected with the pneumonia-causing coronavirus.