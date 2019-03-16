Olympics organizers unveil robots to aid spectators, workers

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics unveiled Friday robots that will be used at the summer events, as part of its efforts to make the games "the most innovative ever" and give visitors an unforgettable experience.

The robots, created with Japanese technology, are expected to assist spectators in such ways as guiding people to their seats at stadiums, bringing food and drinks to those in wheelchairs, providing event information and helping carry things, Kyodo News reports.

The HSR will be working with the Delivery Support Robot or DSR, another Toyota robot, which will bring food and drinks near spectators after they input their orders in tablet computers. The DSR will hand the orders to the HSR, which will then give them to the visitors.

In total, 16 sets of HSR and DSR are expected to be deployed in the stadiums for track and field events.

The Human Support Robot or HSR developed by Toyota Motor Corp. is a one-armed, around 1-meter-tall robot that can move at the speed of 2.2 kilometers per hour. It can "talk" and lead spectators to their seats.