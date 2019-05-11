Olympics: Tokyo 2020 «Host Town House» to be built near flame site

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games revealed the location Friday for the "Host Town House" where athletes from overseas will be encouraged to interact with local residents and learn more about Japan's various regions.

The facility will be set up at Musashino University's Ariake Campus located in the capital's Koto Ward, the organizers said.

It will include booths where athletes can sign up for exchange activities or sample the culture and specialty products of different regions around Japan, Kyodo News reports.

The house is part of the 2020 Host Town project modeled on the successful "One School, One Country" campaign in which elementary and junior high schools from around Japan helped promote their regions during the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics.

Registration for the project began in 2016, with some 390 local governments from throughout the country participating so far.

The Host Town House is close to the waterfront area where the Olympic Cauldron will be set up, and which organizers hope will be a congregation point for international visitors to the games.